Training Course Offered for New Hunter Education Instructors

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering a New Instructor Training Course for people interested in volunteering to teach Hunter Education courses in Vermont.

The training will take place Saturday, June 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the North Country Sportsmen’s Club in Williston. 

Policies and procedures, field techniques and teaching methods will be covered to give instructors the tools to teach future hunters how to have a safe and enjoyable experience.

Applicants are required to pass a background check with a Vermont State Game Warden and apprentice-teach with a chief instructor before they will receive their full State of Vermont Hunter Education Instructor certification. 

 “Our hunter education instructors are all volunteers, donating their time to pass on a cherished Vermont tradition,” said Hunter Education Training Coordinator Nathan Lafont.  “The hours our instructors put in will leverage federal dollars that enable the Hunter Education Program to function.”

Those planning to attend should send in a filled out an application package found at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/node/128 and sign up for the training event online at https://register-ed.com/events/view/167936 or call 802-828-1193 prior to the course date.

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available for free upon request.  Requests should be made as early as possible.  Please call the office staff at 802-828-1193 (voice) or 1-800-253-0191 (TTY).

For Immediate Release:  May 6, 2021

Media Contacts:  Nathan Lafont 802-522-5580, Nicole Meier 802-318-1347

