Noventum and HSO Announce New Strategic Partnership
6 May 2021, the Netherlands Noventum is pleased to announce its partnership with HSO to develop an innovative offering to accelerate service transformations.WAVERVEEN, NETHERLANDS, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This partnership comes as a result of the successful 2020 study titled 'Drivers for Growth in Service' published by Noventum, Microsoft and HSO jointly.
Through this new partnership, Noventum and HSO will offer an integrated service business transformation and IT implementation solution, based on proven Microsoft technology. Through this solution, the Microsoft platform will serve as the foundation for an IT landscape that supports new service business models. In addition, industry standards and proven best practices will be applied to reduce the time to market through service transformation in businesses from an average of three to one year, significantly reduce risks, and lower transformation associated costs.
Hilbrand Rustema, Managing Director at Noventum: "If field service companies have their standard basic processes in order, and as many processes as possible are automated, a world of opportunities opens up for new service propositions in which data plays a key role. We use this data to help manufacturing and service companies to generate profitable and sustainable sales with new service business models."
Hans Broer, business development at HSO: “Noventum’s best practice models are easy to understand and used by both business and IT teams. For the implementation of the software and applications HSO has the required technological know-how to minimize time and risks, and to maximize results.”
About Noventum
Noventum specialises in helping manufacturers grow profitable and sustainable revenue streams from services. The company helps identify new service value propositions; design new services; and manage organisational transformation towards new service business models. Noventum offers best practices pertinent to research and service industry standards; leading IT solutions with renowned solution vendors, training; and a proven service transformation methodology. The Noventum Digital Service Transformation Centre provides on-line access to blueprint service business models, benchmarking, databases, self-assessment tools, IT solution architectures, and a virtual training centre for all service roles. Noventum has helped some of the world’s leading companies to achieve successful service transformations.
About HSO
HSO is a leading global technology and professional services company, delivering successful business transformations, using Microsoft cloud business applications, data and analytics that improve the results of our customers. HSO innovates, designs, implements, integrates, optimizes and manages business processes and applications based on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure. With over 1.000 professionals throughout Europe, North America and Asia, HSO combines innovative technology with extensive industry expertise in retail, distribution, manufacturing and (field-) services and unique global delivery capabilities to help customers achieve and maintain competitive advantage (anywhere) in today’s digital and global world. HSO is Microsoft Partner of the Year 2020 for Microsoft Dynamics 365 in the category ‘Modernize Finance & Operations’. HSO has been part of Microsoft’s Inner Circle since 2007, the top 1% of best performing Microsoft partners worldwide.
