PHOTOS/FOOTAGE AVAILABLE: Governor Cooper Continues to Encourage North Carolinians to Get Vaccinated in Wilmington Visit

Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited the New Hanover County Vaccine Clinic at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center to tour the facility and observe vaccinations. The New Hanover County Health Department is working with the North Carolina National Guard, local community care nurses and county government workers to distribute up to 300 vaccines a day.

“North Carolina has made remarkable progress getting shots into arms, thanks to the efforts of our vaccine providers and volunteers across the state,” said Gov. Cooper. “The more we encourage our loved ones to get their vaccine, the sooner we can safely do all the things we want to do."

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has launched a Bring Summer Back campaign to encourage North Carolinians to get their vaccine and talk to their friends, family members and neighbors about the importance of getting their shot.

“We have taken an ‘all hands on deck’ approach to our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination operations. Getting through this takes the individual actions of everyone, including our county team and partners across the community, to get to a level of community immunity and stop breeding grounds for variants of COVID-19. This will allow us to open for summer and enjoy the activities we miss so much, so we are making it easy and convenient to get a COVID-19 vaccine,” said New Hanover County Health and Human Services Agency Director Donna Fayko. “Vaccination not only protects you, but the people you love and interact with. By all of us doing our part, together we will see the end of this pandemic.”

As of today, more than 50 percent of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 7.4 million doses have been administered in North Carolina. 50.1% of adults have received at least one shot and 43.1% of adults are fully vaccinated. 78.3% of the 65 and older population have been partially vaccinated.

North Carolinians can find a nearby vaccine provider using NCDHHS’ online tool, Find a Vaccine. Visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov (English) or Vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish) for more information about the state’s vaccine distribution. The North Carolina vaccine hotline number is 888-675-4567.

To allow for proper distancing and safety protocols, coverage of this event was pooled.

Video footage of this event will be available for media use here, here and here.

Still photos will be available here, credit to Ken Blevins of Wilmington Star News Online.

###