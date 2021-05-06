Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Yost, Law Enforcement Officers Honor 809 Killed in the Line of Duty

(LONDON, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, members of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission, and law enforcement officers from throughout the state gathered today for the 33rd annual Ohio Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony to honor the 809 Ohio officers who have died in the line of duty since 1823.

"The sacrifice these brave men and women made to protect us all from harm can never be fully repaid, so it is our duty to honor them and never forget them,” Yost said. “They took an oath and followed it until the end, and they will forever be remembered as heroes.”

Honored at today’s ceremony were those who died in 2019 and 2020:

  • William L. Brewer Jr., Clermont County Sheriff’s Office
  • Jorge R. Del Rio, Dayton Police Department
  • Officer Anthony Dia, Toledo Police Department
  • Officer Kaia LaFay Grant, Springdale Police Department
  • Adam McMillan, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office
  • James M. Skernivitz, Cleveland Police Department
  • Officer Dale J. Woods, Colerain Township Police Department
There were also three historical inductions during this year’s event:
  • Patrolman Charles William Giles, Ironton Police Department, End of Watch: Nov. 26, 1988
  • Police Officer Claude McCormick, Oakwood Public Safety Department, End of Watch: Aug. 29, 1933
  • Special Policeman William T. Hyatt, Wellsville Police Department, End of Watch: Feb. 25, 1923
For video or a recording of the event please contact Jonathan Quilter at Jonathan.Quilter@OhioAGO.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Luke Sullivan: 614-270-2662

-30-

