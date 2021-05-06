AG Yost, Law Enforcement Officers Honor 809 Killed in the Line of Duty

(LONDON, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, members of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission, and law enforcement officers from throughout the state gathered today for the 33rd annual Ohio Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony to honor the 809 Ohio officers who have died in the line of duty since 1823.

"The sacrifice these brave men and women made to protect us all from harm can never be fully repaid, so it is our duty to honor them and never forget them,” Yost said. “They took an oath and followed it until the end, and they will forever be remembered as heroes.”

Honored at today’s ceremony were those who died in 2019 and 2020:

William L. Brewer Jr., Clermont County Sheriff’s Office

Jorge R. Del Rio, Dayton Police Department

Officer Anthony Dia, Toledo Police Department

Officer Kaia LaFay Grant, Springdale Police Department

Adam McMillan, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

James M. Skernivitz, Cleveland Police Department

Officer Dale J. Woods, Colerain Township Police Department

Patrolman Charles William Giles, Ironton Police Department, End of Watch: Nov. 26, 1988

Police Officer Claude McCormick, Oakwood Public Safety Department, End of Watch: Aug. 29, 1933

Special Policeman William T. Hyatt, Wellsville Police Department, End of Watch: Feb. 25, 1923

There were also three historical inductions during this year's event:

