NAI Spring Commercial Realty Seeing hot Industrial Land and Facilities Market

165 acre site across from Lordstown Motors NAI Spring Commercial Realty, Worldwide

NAI Spring Seeing Hot Industrial Land and Facilities Market throughout Northeastern OH and West Virginia Panhandle. Rail and Barge served land in short supply

"Limited inventory, higher build costs, limited buildable land which in turn is increasing lease and sale prices .” according to Bryce Custer, SIOR,CCIM with NAI Spring Commercial Realty.” — Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM

NORTH CANTON, OH, USA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial land throughout Northeastern Ohio (including Eastern OH and Northern Panhandle of West Virginia) is a hot commodity with developers and companies looking to build or expand existing facilities.

“I was on the morning logistics call with NAI Global, all markets are reporting the same; limited inventory, higher build costs, limited buildable land which in turn is increasing lease and sale prices across the board.” according to Bryce Custer, SIOR,CCIM with NAI Spring Commercial Realty.

Large rail served tracts of land with utilities are scarce throughout our area. We are fielding calls from nationwide developers and overseas companies looking for rail and barge served properties throughout Ohio and West Virginia.

NAI Spring in cooperation with our New Jersey affiliate NAI James Hanson is listing a 165-acre parcel across from the Lordstown Assembly Plant zoned I-1. This area is being redefined by electrical vehicle and electrical battery technology. This acreage would be perfect for assembly, distribution, truck and logistics providers with immediate access to I80. Rail user could potentially bring rail from across Ellsworth Bailey Road to the site.

"This is an excellent opportunity to own a large tract along the “Bailey Corridor” joining Lordstown Assemble, TJX HomeGoods, Ultima Cells, LLC, FedEx, Amazon and many others." said Custer.

For additional information on this or other sites (throughout Ohio and West Virginia) contact Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM with NAI Spring Commercial Realty. bryce@naispring.com