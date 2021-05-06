Hoyer Statement on Biden Administration's "America the Beautiful" Plan

"I applaud President Biden's goal of preserving 30% of America's lands and waters by 2030 through a whole-of-government approach and with the support of private conservation efforts. If we are to protect our natural environment for the enjoyment of future generations of Americans, we need to set ambitious goals like this one. As we confront the global climate crisis and seek to restore American leadership in overcoming it, setting an environmental conservation target like the Biden-Harris Administration's 'America the Beautiful' plan will demonstrate our country's commitment to safeguarding the planet and its most vulnerable terrestrial and marine ecosystems.

"The Administration's plan builds on the bipartisan progress made last year when Congress enacted the historic Great American Outdoors Act, which permanently funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund. This will help us fulfill the goals of the 'America the Beautiful' plan, and I was proud to bring that legislation to the House Floor and work to pass it last Congress. In Maryland, we deeply appreciate federal efforts to help preserve our iconic and historic spaces, including the Chesapeake Bay and the newly discovered home of Harriet Tubman. Places like these must be preserved so future Americans can experience and enjoy them. I look forward to continuing to work with the Biden-Harris Administration and my colleagues in the House to identify further legislative actions that support bold and necessary conservation and environmental protection efforts."