RELEASE: Public Hearing on Draft Air Permit for Duke Roxboro Impoundment Closure Actions

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) will host a public hearing on Monday, June 7 on a draft permit modification for the Duke Energy Progress, LLC - Roxboro Steam Electric Plant. The proposed modification includes the ash handling and hauling activities required for the excavation and closure of the coal ash impoundments. The excavated coal combustion residuals will be placed in a new lined landfill located onsite at 1700 Dunnaway Road in Semora, North Carolina.

The Department approved the closure plan for the Roxboro coal ash impoundments on August 14, 2020. The closure by excavation is consistent with the 2020 Settlement Agreement and signed Consent Order between DEQ, community and environmental groups, and Duke Energy.

Members of the public are invited to attend the hearing online or by phone and provide their comments on the proposed permit.

Event title: Duke Energy Progress, LLC - Roxboro Steam Electric Plant Virtual Public Hearing Date and Time: June 7, 2021 at 6 p.m. Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access Code 185 314 1006 WebEx Link: https://bit.ly/3nLVFRL Event Password: NCDAQ

If you wish to speak at the public hearing, you must register by June 7 at 4 p.m. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/332bJVN or call (919) 618-0968.

For those who are unable to attend or who experience technical difficulties, comments can also be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line "Duke Roxboro Ash Basin Closure." You may also leave a voicemail comment at (919) 707-8430. Comments will be accepted until June 9, 2021 at 5 p.m.

The draft permit, permit application, draft permit review, and environmental justice draft report can be found here.