ScienThush the young bangladeshi musician and entertainer

Atique Enam a.k.a ScienThush is a young Bangladeshi musician and entertainer. He has got a huge fame for his musics and entertainment content.GAZIPUR, DHAKA, BANGLADESH, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atique Enam, known professionally as ScienThush, is a Bangladeshi YouTube Personality. ScienThush (Atique Enam) is a YouTuber, musical artist, and entertainment content creator.
He was born on September 12, 2002, in Dinajpur(his native village). At present, he is living in Gazipur with his family of four members.
Education:
He completed his primary and high school from Gazipur Cantonment board high school and completed his Higher Secondary from Gazipur Cantonment College.
Atique Enam did his first video with his friends in 2016. Then in 2019, he started working on youtube. But he was not successful on youtube then. Then he created a Facebook page on 12 September 2019. He created some funny videos, but unfortunately, none of his videos got many views. So, he stopped creating videos. But in 2020 after lockdown for the Covid-19 virus, he was too bored sitting home and decided to create videos again. And finally one of his videos went viral on youtube which got 2M+ views on Facebook. Then the golden period came for him. He was getting more and more followers on his Facebook page and now has a huge amount of audience/followers on social media platforms.
In 2020, he released his first soundtrack name ' love you, I just love you' and started working in the music industry as a musical artist. He has already uploaded a lot of music and soundtrack on the international music platforms. His music is available on different music platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, iTunes, Deezer, SoundCloud, Tidal, JioSaavn, and other international platforms.
The reason behind his name (ScienThush):
Many people think that what is the main reason behind his name(ScienThush). Atique Enam always keeps himself busy by researching about fun and entertainment. He always thinks about how to entertain people. What kinds of content people would love. So as a result, you can compare him as a scientist. As he researches about fun, so he is decided to use the Name ScienThush as his social media name.
He always loves to make people entertained. On his Facebook page and Youtube channel, he uploads his funny activities to entertain people. Though he started working as a content creator and but now he is also working hard to be a musical artist. He said that it's time to work as a musician side by side as a Youtube content creator.
His suggestion for new content creators and musical artists is to work hard. If you have the desire to achieve something then you will definitely get success. Atique Enam a.k.a ScirnThush was once a normal boy. But now he is known by too many people just for his hard work and passion.
