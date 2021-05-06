Mount Everest Covid fears are spreading as climbers threat an infection to achieve the highest of the world
Some climbers there have now reported testing positive, despite the Nepali government saying there are no infections on Everest.
Erland Ness, a Norwegian climber who was evacuated from Everest Base Camp in late April, confirmed to CNN he tested positive on arrival at a hospital in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu.
“When I tested positive, it was a shock. And then I realized that the expedition was over for me,” Ness said. “My dream was to reach the summit and see the view.”
Since then, Polish climber Pawel Michalski said in a Facebook post that “30 people have already been evacuated” from base camp and subsequently tested positive. And Everest ER, a voluntary organization that provides aid to those on the mountain, has said some climbers are isolating in their tents, “as we’ve had a few confirmed cases of Covid with evacuation from EBC (Everest Base Camp).”
Nepali government rules preventing mountaineers from sharing photos of other climbers without consent have restricted information coming…