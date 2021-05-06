Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,955 in the last 365 days.

Rio Tinto shareholders insurgent over destruction of sacred Indigenous caves

More than 60% of the votes cast at the mining company’s annual general meetings in London and Sydney were against its remuneration report, according to results published by the company on Thursday.

Rio Tinto demolished the Juukan Gorge caves in Western Australia last May to expand an iron ore mine, causing an outcry from investor groups and local custodians of the land. The ancient caves have been described by one expert as “one of the most archaeologically significant sites in Australia.”

Rio Tinto (RIO) said Thursday that it “understands” the outcome of the advisory vote was a response to the remuneration of Jacques, as well as former head of the iron ore business, Chris Salisbury, and former group executive for corporate relations, Simone Niven.

“The Board acknowledges that the executive pay outcomes in relation to the tragic events at Juukan Gorge are sensitive and contentious issues,” it added, saying that it will “engage further” with shareholders.

All three executives left the…

The post Rio Tinto shareholders insurgent over destruction of sacred Indigenous caves appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Rio Tinto shareholders insurgent over destruction of sacred Indigenous caves

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.