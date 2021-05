Gary Vaynerchuk: NFT is the subsequent Amazon

Vaynerchuk’s VeeFriends NFT collection will give buyers three-year access to his VeeCon business and marketing convention. Customers can buy the tokens with etherium cryptocurrency. But he sees a broader future for NFTs as a kind of membership for goods and services.

First Move’s Julia Chatterley spoke to Vaynerchuk Wednesday.

Explain what you see in NFT and what you are doing.

Gary Vaynerchuk: Only two times I have been told I’ve gone too far: Putting my dad’s wine shop on this thing called the internet and launched winelibrary.com in 1996. And when I started this show on this thing called YouTube and told people to use Twitter and Facebook to build it for Web 2.0. And now we are here at Web 3.0. This is going to take sometime but NFT is non-fungible tokens. iT will be important for everybody here and the reason I launched VeeFriends to help people understand it’s not just about the art that sells for $69 million. The thing behind the token is like a credit card behind the plastic,…