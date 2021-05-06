Magzter to offer Magzter GOLD - unlimited digital magazines and newspapers - to Microsoft Rewards members
With Magzter GOLD, users can access thousands of magazines and newspapers across 40+ exciting categoriesNEW YORK, NY, USA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magzter, the world’s largest digital newsstand, is launching a new offer for Microsoft Rewards members in the U.S. Now, Microsoft Rewards members can subscribe to Magzter GOLD with just 3,000 Microsoft Rewards points a month. Additionally, any new user from the U.S. who signs up for Microsoft Rewards via Magzter can receive an offer for a free month of Magzter GOLD.
This is the first subscription service available as part of Microsoft Rewards, which includes retail gift cards and over 1.4 million non-profits to donate to through their Give with Bing program.
New users can join the Microsoft Rewards program through https://www.magzter.com/microsoft-rewards and get a month of free GOLD membership and existing Microsoft Rewards users can login at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/rewards to redeem their rewards points for a Magzter GOLD subscription.
Once the Microsoft Rewards users claim the Magzter GOLD free trial or subscribe to it, Microsoft Rewards members can enjoy unlimited reading on the Magzter website, iOS and Android apps. They can also download their favorite titles and access them offline on the Magzter app.
“We’re excited to now be able to offer Magzter’s subscription service to our Microsoft Rewards members. We look forward to continuing to bring increased value to our Rewards members by searching on Microsoft Bing.” - Jordi Ribas, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Bing
“The digital reading landscape is growing significantly across the globe and being able to reach Microsoft Rewards members will help us accelerate the growth of digital magazine and newspaper readership. We firmly believe that millions of Microsoft Rewards members will enjoy reading their favorite titles on our platform, which would not only benefit the users but also give new readers and revenue to publishers of the content as well.” - Girish Ramdas, CEO, Magzter Inc.
“We’re delighted to offer our world-class digital magazines and newspaper reading services to Microsoft Rewards members. The digital reading space is growing and we are seeing a significant growth of users and engagement over the past several months in our platform, and with this latest announcement we’re quite confident of further spreading the digital reading revolution across the length and breadth of the US. We’re looking forward to a long-standing and fruitful relationship with Microsoft!”- Vijay Radhakrishnan, President, Magzter Inc.
To learn more, please visit www.magzter.com/microsoft-rewards.
