PANACEA to host complimentary live webinar on how to optimize auditing resources using automation on May 13, 2021.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Panacea Healthcare Solutions, Inc., a company specializing in healthcare coding compliance, revenue integrity, and pricing software and consulting services, is proud to announce their latest webinar, “How to Optimize Auditing Resources Using Automation,” where attendees will learn how to identify areas for improvement in coding, data integrity, and payment levels through the use of technology.
The live webinar, which will consist of a 25-minute session on optimizing auditing resources and a pair of breakout sessions to follow, is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 13; registration is available online here:
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to linger and patient encounters grow in number, resources dwindle and government audits increase. As such, hospitals and physician practices need to find new ways to drive efficiency and optimize internal auditing resources.
The webinar is designed to help providers do just that. Attendees will see firsthand how Panacea’s new proprietary auditing technology platform can audit 100% of claims or coding abstract data, allowing the ability to focus time and investment on only the problem areas and uncover new revenue opportunities.
Attendees will learn how to:
• Recognize the benefits of focused audits versus random audits;
• Embrace the advantages of using a rules-based artificial intelligence (AI) platform;
• Learn how to customize rules for hospital and professional services;
• Find out how technology can optimize auditing resources; and
• Attend one of two break-out sessions, covering facility or professional services.
The webinar will feature a panel of subject matter experts from Panacea’s senior consultants, including:
• Kathy Pride (RHIT, CPC, CCS-P), Executive Vide President of Coding and Documentation
• Sandy Brewton (RHIT, CCS, CHCA, CPC, AHIMA-Approved ICD-10-CM/PCS Trainer), Senior Healthcare Consultant
• Becky Rodrian Jacobson (CCS-P, CPC, CPEDC, CBCS, MBS, CEMC, BSN), Director of Professional Services
The webinar is intended for health information management (HIM) directors, coding managers, staff and billers; revenue cycle personnel, including vice presidents, directors, managers, and billers; revenue integrity analysts; compliance officers and specialists; and auditors.
Registration is limited to attendees from hospitals and other providers at this time.
About Panacea Healthcare Solutions, Inc., a BESLER Company
Panacea helps healthcare organizations improve their coding, compliance and data, and revenue integrity with front-line expertise in mid-revenue-cycle management. Designed for healthcare professionals responsible for financial performance or compliance, Panacea delivers innovative auditing, compliance, chargemaster, strategic pricing, and revenue integrity consulting and software solutions as a single-vendor solution to help their clients proactively identify risks and opportunities and overcome today’s challenges, providing the clear answers needed to swiftly and cost-effectively achieve quality results. More information is available at panaceainc.com.
Paula Schmidt
