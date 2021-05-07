Open LMS and Go1 Partner to Upskill the World’s Workforce with Best-of-Breed eLearning Content
Open LMS offers a comprehensive corporate learning solution comprising a powerful online learning platform and a vast catalog of digital content from Go1.INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open LMS, part of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG) and a leading provider of open-source learning management system (LMS) solutions, announced today that it has partnered with Go1, the world’s largest compliance, professional development, and general training platform, to provide organizations with a comprehensive upskilling and training solution.
Open LMS provides world-class digital learning solutions for open-source online learning platforms including Open LMS EDU, Open LMS WORK, and Totara Learn. By partnering with Go1, Open LMS offers clients access to an extensive catalog of training courses to help upskill their workforces. Go1’s content library integrates seamlessly with a wide variety of LMSs, making it incredibly easy for learners to access the content they need directly from their learning platform.
The Go1 Content Hub is the largest curated eLearning library from the world's top training providers, including Skillsoft, edX, and PureSafety, and comprises 500,000+ courses aimed at helping learners advance their careers or improve their current skillset. This includes business-related courses in leadership and communications; diversity, equity, and inclusion training; training basics for the aged care industry; first aid programs; and much more.
“We’re very excited to partner with Open LMS,” said Basem Emera, Head of Partnerships at Go1. “We look forward to providing Open LMS clients access to the world’s largest platform for training, helping them create high-performance teams using powerful digital content from some of the best training providers in the world.”
“Open LMS is thrilled to provide our clients with a very large library of courses to round out their professional development,” said Phill Miller, Managing Director at Open LMS. “With Go1’s easy integration into open-source Moodle™ and Totara, their Content Hub is an ideal fit for our customers that are looking for a one-stop-shop when it comes to combining LMS platform and the best digital content for a total eLearning solution.”
To learn more about this partnership, please contact Open LMS.
About Go1
Go1 makes it easy for businesses to train their staff, with the world’s largest compliance, professional development and general training marketplace. By providing a single platform that extends from first aid training through to degree-bearing courses, Go1 makes it easy to find and compare the best training options available. The marketplace features over 500,000 courses and other online learning items created by local and international experts. Customers include SEEK.com.au, Oxford University, State and Local Governments and St John Ambulance.
Since launching in 2015, Go1 has grown to be a world leader in online learning and education. Local and overseas investors include Y Combinator, SEEK, M12, Tank Stream Ventures, Black Sheep Capital, and Our Innovation Fund.
For more information about Go1, please visit www.go1.com.
About Open LMS
Open LMS leverages open-source software to deliver an effective and engaging online learning experience. As the largest commercial provider of hosting and support services for the open-source Moodle™ online learning platform, we help organizations and institutions deliver great online learning experiences without complexities. Previously a Blackboard product, Open LMS was acquired by Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG) in March 2020.
Learn more about Open LMS at www.openlms.net.
