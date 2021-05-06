Face to Face with David to Premiere May 13 on OUTtv
David Oulton's talk show will have its Canadian premiere Thursday, May 13 at 8pm et/pt on OUTtv.
OUTtv is the perfect place to premiere Face to Face with David in Canada and I'm so excited to see what we accomplish next.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OUTtv to premiere the popular talk show Face to Face with David weekly in Canada, the US, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa on Thursday, May 13 at 8pm et/pt. The premiere episode features RuPaul's Drag Race star Carson Kressley and comedian Debra DiGiovanni.
— David Oulton, Host
Vanessa Williams, Perez Hilton, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster and Melissa Rivers are among the guests on the hit series
OUTtv is pleased to premiere David Oulton’s popular talk show Face to Face with David on Thursday, May 13 at 8 pm EST in Canada, the US, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.
OUTtv, Canada’s only and the world’s first, LGBTQ+ network, has acquired the first two seasons of Face to Face with David and will premiere the third season. David is thrilled to secure the prime time slot on the international network OUTtv. The first season holds a 5/5 rating on Amazon Prime Video, and ‘Face to Face with David’ is one of the highest-rated mainstream Canadian talk show on IMDb.
Notable guests from the first two seasons include Vanessa Williams, Carson Kressley, Perez Hilton, Corbin Bernsen, Ali Landry, Melissa Rivers, Pamela Rabe, Fortune Feimster, Caroline Stanbury, Natasha Henstridge, Debra DiGiovanni, Amanda Tapping, and many others. The production team has accomplished so much with major credit going to the creative force behind the camera Luis Gonzalez, director Candace Schmidt, and producer Rae Farrer.
The first season of the series was filmed in David’s living room during the Covid pandemic, where he interviewed guests in his Versace housecoat with a smile and a glass of wine. Filming his guests at their homes has created a personal and intimate feel by providing a glimpse into their home and professional life. Season two and three were filmed at Calgary’s Fairmont Palliser Hotel.
Face to Face with David strikes an entertaining balance between educational and informative interviews with an interesting mix of household names, established Hollywood talent, local artists, and business people. The response from A-List Celebrities and the support from the entertainment industry have been incredibly positive.
What are the guests saying?
Perez Hilton: “Happy to have been a part of the beginning! Excited to see what David does next!!”
Natasha Henstridge: “David has that beautiful ability of making you feel like you’ve known him for years, therefore spilling all the dirt ;)”
Corbin Bernsen: “Congratulations David! I met [David] as a young, energized and excited kid at an airport many years ago looking for his destination… and now here he is flying high with an incredible show! Wow! I had no doubt he would succeed and having been one of the early guests, can say with confidence – [OUTtv has] a winner! David is a winner!”
Caroline Stanbury: “David is always so fun and entertaining to deal with and I am always happy to chat to him!
Emmanuelle Vaugier: “David is so warm and welcoming, I felt as though we’d known each other for years.”
Face to Face with David airs Thursdays at 8pm et/pt on OUTtv and streaming on OUTtvGo, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Froot.tv (UK) and Showmax (South Africa).
Lesley Diana
The Promotion People
email us here