Senate Approves Bills to Protect Preventative Health Care, Promote Equitable Economic Recovery

Legislation would enshrine health provisions established by the ACA in Colorado law & create Financial Empowerment Office to uplift marginalized communities

DENVER, CO - This morning, the Senate gave final approval to legislation that would expand and protect preventative health care in Colorado as well as create a Financial Empowerment Office to promote an equitable economic recovery.

SB21-016, sponsored by Senator Brittany Pettersen and Senator Dominick Moreno, would permanently protect preventative health benefits covered by insurance carriers and expand access to vital care.

“Health care should be a right for all, rather than a privilege for some, and to meet that reality we need to do everything we can to preserve and expand health care access for our residents,” said Senator Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood. “By solidifying health care protections in state law and expanding access to vital care with this bill, we are ensuring that Coloradans have access to preventative health care coverage no matter what happens at the federal level and can get the services they need to stay healthy.”

“Over time, it has become more and more challenging for Americans to access health care due to ongoing barriers within our system,” said Senator Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City. “Everyone deserves equitable access to the care they need, and that’s why it’s so important that we safeguard preventative health benefits and increase access to care here in Colorado. With this bill, we are taking a step forward in guaranteeing accessible, affordable and equitable health care for all!”

SB21-148, a bill sponsored by Senator Julie Gonzales and Senator Chris Kolker, would create the Financial Empowerment Office in the Department of Law to promote an equitable economic recovery by increasing access to affordable financial products and resources like safe and secure banking, credit counseling, debt management, and access to capital.

“As we work to build back stronger, we need to ensure an equitable recovery for our most vulnerable and marginalized Coloradans,” said Senator Julie Gonzales, D-Denver. “Communities of color and Coloradans in more rural regions of our state have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, and this bill aims to lift them up. By providing low-income folks with the tools and resources they need to bounce back, we can ensure that everyone, regardless of where they live or how much money they have in their pocket, has an equal shot at economic success.”

Both bills now move to the House for further consideration. Track the progress of the legislation by visiting leg.colorado.gov/.