Elysian Goddess A Premium Luxury for ALL Women

Elysian Goddess launches during covid and it set to wow with one size pure mulberry silk show stopping pieces, that are for everyone.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELYSIAN GODDESS – A premium luxury brand for all womenAustralian born Mandi Lebbos was inspired by her Greek heritage to create ELYSIAN GODDESS, a collection of timeless, luxury silk gowns for women embracing all body shapes and sizes.For years the PR maven had designed and worn her own creations to Hollywood red carpet events – often being stopped to ask who the designer was – before deciding to launch ELYSIAN GODDESS.“Every woman should feel confident, beautiful and empowered,” Lebbos said.Elysian Goddess was born from a desire to ensure every female would feel beautiful and empowered, a true ‘Goddess’.In her debut Ethereal Collection, Lebbos pays homage to her dearest fearless females – Georgia, Doris, Alexandria, Vesna, Coco and Jami Raye to name a few.Designed and made in the USA an ELYSIAN GODDESS is a statement piece and features a unique custom print crafted with five yards of 100% Mulberry silk . The signature-cut fluid voluminous silks take on a new life when worn. A timeless addition to any woman’s wardrobe and with an elegant aesthetic each gown is versatile and can be worn several ways.“The silk comes alive with the tiniest of body movements,” Lebbos said. “My designs are inclusive, accessible and theatrical yet wearable in everyday life. I want every woman who owns an ELYSIAN GODDESS to feel like they are the most important woman in the world.”Lebbos draws inspiration for her elegant no-fuss creations from legendary designer Halston, famously known for his bias cut jersey, and often quoted as saying: ‘All of the extra details that didn’t work – bows that didn’t tie, buttons that didn’t button, zippers that didn’t zip, wrap dresses that didn’t wrap. I’ve always hated things that don’t work.’ELYSIAN GODDESS designs have an elegance and simplicity that is timeless – they are an investment piece.Inspiration for her collection stems also from years of working as a fashion PR, having dressed Hollywood’s most glamorous women for awards shows, red carpet events and magazine editorials in the USA, Europe, Australia and UAE.It wasn’t until last year’s COVID pandemic and with more time at home that Lebbos was finally able to launch her first collection.“Seeing my designs come to life has always been my passion,” Lebbos said. “It wasn’t until COVID locked us in last year that I was able to turn my side hustle into a fulltime project and realise my dream”.Media inquiries: mandi@ elysiangoddess.com