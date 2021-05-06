Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Cooper Proclaims May 6, 2021 as National Day of Prayer

Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed May 6, 2021 as National Day of Prayer in North Carolina to invite North Carolinians of all faiths and backgrounds to express their beliefs through prayer. 

“This past year has tested us in ways we couldn’t have imagined, but it’s shown us how important it is to keep our faith during tough times,” said Gov. Cooper. “North Carolinians of all faiths and backgrounds are encouraged to join us as we pray for our state and country.”

The United States Congress observes the National Day of Prayer annually on the first Thursday of May. People of all faiths are invited to pray for our nation.

Read the proclamation.

