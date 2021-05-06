Chinese Model Amber Wang Featured on Vietnam Bazaar Magazine Cover
The young model is taking the fashion world by stormNEW YORK, USA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Model Amber Wang is proud to announce she was the cover model for the March issue of Vietnam Bazaar.
Zhaoyang Wang, known as Amber Wang, immigrated to the United States to study law. She had no plans to join the modeling industry, but found a passion for fashion and the liquid art of modeling. Her career has skyrocketed, and Wang is now an international model published in over 40 magazines, including Bazaar, Glamour, Vanity Teen and GQ. She was an NYFS model for GHHAUS and China Vogue, China L’Offical and China Fashion Cosmopolitan.
Wang now balances life as a Penn State University student with photoshoots in Miami and as an actress in New York for the film “Model Wanted” by ITCL Film. She was the first Chinese woman to appear on the cover of Pump Magazine, a fashion and lifestyle magazine.
Wang was born in Luoyang, Henan, China, to a wealthy family. In middle school, Wang played basketball for a championship team. Wang immigrated to the United States at 15 years old to pursue her education. One year into her studies at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania, Wang decided to move back to China and worked to establish Warrior Education, an English training agency. By the age of 19, Wang was the CEO of Warrior Education and serving a network of more than 30 high schools.
Wang returned to the United States and graduated with a degree in Communication for Arts and Science. However, Wang was spotted by a modeling agency at a shopping mall and offered a modeling gig. After participating in the Elite Model Look competition in 2019, Wang knew she had found her passion. She quickly became a fashion sensation on social media. Wilhelmina Models invited her to shoot sports art with famous sports photographer James Farrell.
Today, Wang is ruling the modeling industry. She is known for her professionalism and talent and her dedicated work ethic. Her love and dedication to fashion are evident. In 2019, Wang landed an internship for New York Fashion Week. Wang was even more motivated to pursue modeling, and in 2020, Wang was invited to model at New York Fashion Week.
During COVID lockdowns, many fashion agencies and companies approached Wang to promote and model their brand from home. With Wang’s chic fashion sense, passion, dedication and business sense, she is on the path to becoming a superstar.
For more information, visit https://models.com/models/amber-zhaoyang-wang
To follow Wang on Instagram, visit instagram.com/amberwangwzy
END
# # #
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here