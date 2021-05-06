Momentum Labs to list on Uniswap; Didi Taihuttu, The Bitcoin Family Joins as Ambassador
Momentum Labs lists its MMTM token first on Uniswap
Uniswap is our preferred choice of listing. They allow users to trade without intermediaries, with a high degree of decentralization and censorship-resistance.”SWITZERLAND, SWITZERLAND, SWITZERLAND, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Itay Kasre, CEO of Momentum Labs has announced that they will be listing on Uniswap, the leading decentralized crypto exchange that runs on the Ethereum blockchain on 10 May 2021.
Uniswap is a decentralized finance protocol that is used to exchange cryptocurrencies with over $1.1 billion of volume in the last 24 hours. Uniswap describes itself as a simple smart contract interface for swapping ERC20 tokens. It has a formalized model for pooling liquidity reserves. It serves as an open-source frontend interface for traders and liquidity providers and is committed to providing free and decentralized asset exchange.
"Uniswap is our preferred choice of listing. They allow users to trade without intermediaries, with a high degree of decentralization and censorship-resistance. Their automated liquidity protocol is highly efficient and effective for both users and projects. This is one of the reasons why we have selected them instead of other exchanges to have tokens made available to the public." Itay Kasre, CEO of Momentum Labs commented.
According to Yahoo Finance, Uniwap has accounted for $135 billion in trading volume since the May 2020 launch of V2 and is growing with new features such as concentrated liquidity, BSL 1.1 license etc.
"I agree with Momentum Lab's choice of listing on Uniswap. I am also glad to be appointed as the Ambassador for Momentum Labs too. This is a project that I have been personally involved in since 2018. It's a one of a kind Loyalty program implemented over a blockchain infrastructure targeting a $180 billion market!" Didi Taihuttu, Bitcoin advocate and Founder of The Bitcoin Family told Blockcast.cc reporter.
Didi joins the time in time with the listing as the Ambassador. As a true believer of living on the blockchain by solely using cryptocurrency Didi is the perfect advisor for us that can explore the possibilities of loyalty in combination with the blockchain.
Momentum Labs is a one-of-a-kind cognitive platform for loyalty programs implemented over a blockchain infrastructure. The platform harnesses the power of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to help businesses better understand customer behaviour, predict churn before it happens, and prevent it. Momentum Labs is set to revolutionize the world of retention marketing and customer loyalty, redefining the way companies build programs and manage relationships with their customers. You can find out more about the listing on Twitter, https://twitter.com/momentumlabs1 or the official website, https://www.momentumlabs.ai/.
