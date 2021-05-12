Amuka Esports to Develop New Academic Esports Courses for Keyano College
The state-of-the-art business program will be developed by gamers and industry executives, giving students an authentic curriculum
We are very excited because this will be a program built by gamers and industry professionals from the ground up.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amuka Esports is pleased to announce they will be developing the courses for a new esports business program for Keyano College. With a campus in Fort MacMurray, AB, Keyano College is leading the charge in esports with a Business Administration Diploma in Esports Management, complemented by a full esports training facility and arena.
— Ben Feferman, CEO of Amuka Esports
This new two-year program will allow students to learn team and league administration, coaching, marketing, sponsorships, promotions, event and facility management, media, production, and content management skills. The program will be made up of 10 courses and include face-to-face teaching and online modules.
“We are very excited because this will be a program built by gamers and industry professionals from the ground up. Having already created educational modules for our esports incubator, we are able to leverage an amazing team to create a truly authentic and practical esports management program and prepare students for an exceptional career in the industry,” according to Ben Feferman, CEO of Amuka Esports.
The video game and esports industries have seen incredible growth over the last couple of years. A 2019 study found that Canada’s video game industry contributed $4.5 billion to the economy all while employing a total of 48,000 people. Canada has satellite offices for some of the biggest gaming companies in the world including Ubisoft, Electronic Arts and Activision.
“Our mission at Keyano College is to educate and empower students to pursue the careers that are re-shaping Canada’s economy. The esports and gaming industry is going to be a big part of it, and we want to make sure our students are well-positioned for full-time careers in this new industry,” according to Vincella Thompson, Dean of University Studies, Career Programs and Academic Upgrading
Registration for the program is now open and students can visit keyano.ca to learn more about the program and register.
For more information about the Amuka Esports and Keyano partnership, please contact Ben Feferman, ben@amukaesports.com
About Amuka Esports
Amuka Esports is a diversified esports company focusing on teams, tournaments, content, and venues. We create localized hubs in cities across North America, each consisting of a venue, tournament organizer, content team, merchandise brands, and incubator. Amuka also operates Canada’s largest esports venue along with several teams based in North America and Europe. Learn more about our impact on the North American esports scene at our official website and on our Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
About Keyano College
Keyano College is a comprehensive community institution in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo. Stretching from north-central Alberta to the borders of Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories, Wood Buffalo is one of the largest municipalities in Canada.
Keyano serves students through its Clearwater Campus and Suncor Energy Industrial Centre in Fort McMurray, Fort Chipewyan Campus, and through our Learning Centres in Fort McKay and Gregoire Lake.
The College meets both the training and skills acquisition needs of industry, and the personal enrichment and cultural needs of the Wood Buffalo community. Keyano provides opportunities for lifelong, relevant, and practical learning, and is committed to increasing access to post-secondary programs.
The College offers programs that lead to certificates, diplomas, certificates of qualification (trades), and baccalaureate degrees. The College also supports the development of professional knowledge and skills in several sectors, including energy, construction, business, health and safety, arts, sciences, education, human services, and transportation. A wide range of corporate training options are available to client companies as well as Aboriginal Education and Regional Stewardship programming focused on improving access to learning opportunities.
