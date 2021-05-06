Sight, Sound & Story: Live Presents "The Role of the VFX Supervisor: Visual Effects in Post on May 13th"

Go behind the green screen with award-winning VFX effects artists from TV & Film

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop’s “Sight, Sound & Story: Live” monthly online event series continues with VFX supervisors Brigitte Bourque and Eran Dinur with Moderator Ross Shain.

Inside Episode X: The use of visual effects in television and film has become an essential part of production, as has the audience's higher expectations for even more realistic and stunning visual effects. Join us for this special conversation with Emmy-winning and VES award-winning VFX supervisor Eran Dinur (“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Uncut Gems,” “Ad Astra,” “The Greatest Showman”) and VFX Supervisor Brigitte Bourque (“The Planet of the Apes,” “Armageddon,” “Fast and Furious,” “The Chronicles of Narnia,” “X-men”), as they discuss how visual effects support and enhance a story and offer insights into how their career got started in the visual effects world. The conversation will be guided by moderator Ross Shain, an Academy Award-winning and Emmy Award-winning visual effects veteran and Chief Product Officer from Boris FX. There will be a section for you to ask questions during this event!

All attendees for the event will receive a free 1-year subscription to Boris FX's Optics, the new VFX plugin for Photoshop and Lightworks. Everyone who registers for the event will receive a link and password to Vimeo Live 30 minutes prior to the event. The event will be live at 5:00 PM EDT/ 2:00 PM PDT on May 13th. This will gain free access for all attendees who register.

This event wouldn’t be possible without our Master Storyteller Sponsors: OWC, American Cinema Editors, & EditFest Global; as well as our Technology Sponsor: AJA. We are also grateful for the continued support of our invaluable partners ProductionHUB, Digital Cinema Society, LAPPG, NYWIFT, Film Fatales, and The D-Word. Following the panel there will be a chance to ask questions in a live Q&A session. To register, please go to https://bit.ly/33knVBn.

About Our Panelists:

Brigitte Bourque is a Visual Effects Supervisor with over 25 years of experience working in the film and television industry. Brigitte got her start in filmmaking as a script supervisor and production coordinator/assistant in Miami and Los Angeles before moving into visual effects as an artist. She has worked at studios such as ILM, Rhythm & Hues, CinesiteLA, and CIS-Hollywood before joining FuseFX in 2013. Her extensive credit list includes “The Planet of the Apes, Armageddon,” “The Chronicles of Riddick, Poseidon,” “Fast and Furious,” “The Chronicles of Narnia,” “X-men,” and “The Mummy Returns.” Her recent credits include “9-1-1 Lone Star,” “9-1-1,” and “Empire.”

Eran Dinur is an Emmy and VES awards-winning VFX supervisor, and author of "The Filmmaker’s Guide to Visual Effects." His extensive on-set and in-house supervision credits includes films such as “The Trial of The Chicago 7,” “Uncut Gems,” “Ad Astra,” “The Lighthouse,” “Hereditary,” “The Greatest Showman,” “The Lost City of Z,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and TV series such as “The Men Who Built America “and “Boardwalk Empire,” for which he received an Emmy award and two VES awards.

Originally a musician who wrote music for theater, Eran turned his passion for VFX into a career that started at ILM Singapore, working as Senior Compositor on films such as Iron Man, Star Trek, Transformers, and Terminator Salvation. Eran served as Brainstorm Digital’s senior VFX supervisor since 2011. In November 2020 he joined FuseFX NYC as Head of 2D/VFX Supervisor.

Eran’s book, "The Filmmaker’s Guide to Visual Effects" was published in 2017 by Routledge/Focal and has since been adopted by film schools and colleges around the world. His second book, "The Complete Guide to Photorealism" will be published by Routledge in fall 2021. Eran created online VFX courses for fxphd and wrote articles for magazines like 3D World and No Film School. He is adjunct professor at the School of Visual Arts.

Ross Shain is an accomplished visual effects industry veteran and the Chief Product Officer from Boris FX. An award-winning compositor and product designer, Ross has been honored with both an Academy Award (2013) and Emmy Award (2019) for technical achievement and contribution to the design of Mocha planar tracking software. At Boris FX, Ross works across the marketing, engineering, and executive teams to help develop essential tools for professional film and video post-production workflows. Learn more about Boris FX at www.borisfx.com.



*All speakers are subject to availability