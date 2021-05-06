Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 45 Billion by 2026 – Arizton

Western Europe and Nordic data center market size to reach USD 45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Western Europe and Nordic data center market report.

The Western Europe and Nordic data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The Western Europe and Nordic data center market contributed to over 20% of the global investment in 2020. Netherlands and Germany were top countries, receiving over 30% of the overall investments in the region.

2. COVID-19 had a varied impact on the Western Europe & Nordics data center market, with countries such as Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris witnessing a lower impact compared to Italy and Spain, that faced higher data center construction and operational impediments in the first half of 2020.

3. Spain and Italy will offer a cumulative revenue opportunity of over USD 4.4 billion to data center investors within the forecast period.

4. In 2021, 25 data center operators and 17 industry associations signed the Carbon Neutral Data Center Pact, resulting in 75% of data center operations in Western Europe and the Nordic powered through renewable energy by 2025 and 100% by 2030.

5. Most countries in Western Europe and all Nordic countries support free cooling for most of the year, with Nordic data center market facilitating free cooling for over 8,400 hours in a year.

6. District heating is also prevalent in the region, with almost all data centers deployed in the Nordic countries using waste heat from servers for community heating purposes.

7. The cumulative revenue opportunity for companies operating in the general construction space in the region will be over USD 23 billion within the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 22 IT infrastructure providers, 24 support infrastructure providers, 20 construction contractors, and 26 data center investors

Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market – Segmentation

• In 2020, the IT infrastructure adoption among newly established and existing data centers grew significantly. Germany is the leading market in IT infrastructure spending, followed by the UK, the Netherlands, France, and Ireland. The emergence of software-defined architectures and converged infrastructure expects to drive the IT infrastructure solutions market in Western Europe.

• Several Western Europe facilities have adopted flexible designs to facilitate dual power feeds, 2N redundant UPS and PDU systems, and N+1 generators. The growth of lithium-ion UPS systems is aided by benefits such as reducing the OPEX through lower maintenance costs and decreasing UPS battery failure chances. Vendors are continuously coming out with innovative UPS solutions to boost efficiency and reduce cost.

• Several Western Europe data centers support free cooling systems that include adiabatic coolers, evaporative coolers, and free cooling chiller systems. Water-based cooling includes water-treatment plants and systems that can aid water consumption by up to 20%. Most operators procure 45U–52U rack cabinets. The procurement of 42U racks is declining in the market.

Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure

• Servers

• Storage

• Network

Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches and Switchgears

• PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructures

Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• CRAC & CRAH Units

• Chiller Units

• Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers

• Economizers and Evaporative Coolers, and Other Units

• Racks

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Racks

• Others Mechanical Infrastructure

Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market by Cooling Technique

• Air-based Cooling Technique

• Liquid-based Cooling Technique

Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market by General Construction

• Core and Shell Development

• Installation and Commissioning Services

• Engineering and Building Designs

• Physical Security

• DCIM/BMS

Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market by Tier Standards

• Tier I & II

• Tier III

• Tier IV

Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market – Dynamics

About 25 European cloud and data center operators, which include AWS, Google, Equinix, Interxion, OVHCloud, Scaleway, Aruba, and others, and 17 industry associations have signed an agreement to make their data center carbon neutral by 2030, which include powering the facilities through 100% renewable energy. According to the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact, 75% of the power supplied to data centers in Europe will be supplied through renewable energy or carbon-free energy by December 31, 2025, and the objective is to reach 100% by December 31, 2030. Hyperscale data center providers such as Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, Google, and AWS are the major investors in renewable energy initiatives. There is a high interest in adopting renewable power sources among global and local data center colocation suppliers such as Equinix and Digital Realty (InterXion), Aruba, and QTS Realty Trust.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Innovative UPS Battery Technology

• Increased Adoption of 200/400 GBE Switch Ports

• Cloud Adoption Driving the Data Center Market

• Increasing Demand for Big Data & IoT Investments

Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market – Geography

In 2020, the Western European data center market witnessed investments in 80 projects, among which 20 projects became operational as of Q3 2020. The remaining 60 projects are still under development and expected to be operational by Q2 2021. The data center market in Western Europe is witnessing investment contributions from both global and colocation service providers. The market will also witness the continuous adoption of cloud services among SMEs, with the heightened interest shown toward the digital transformation of businesses by adopting solutions such as IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence. The demand for smart devices, coupled with growing internet penetration, will also fuel the growth of data centers and corresponding infrastructure in the region. Data centers in Western Europe are being built to support OCP rack infrastructure solutions.

Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market by Geography

• Western Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

o Ireland

o Belgium

o Switzerland

o Luxembourg

o Italy

o Spain

o Other Western European Countries

• Nordic

o Denmark

o Norway

o Sweden

o Finland & Iceland

Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Extreme Networks

• Huawei Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Hitachi Vantara

• IBM

• Inspur

• Inventec

• Juniper Networks

• Lenovo

• MiTAC Holdings

• NEC Corporation

• NetApp

• Oracle

• Pure Storage

• Quanta Computer (Quanta Cloud Technology)

• Super Micro Computer

• Wistron (Wiwynn)

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Airedale Conditioning Systems

• Asetek

• Alfa Laval

• Assa Abloy

• Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton

• HITEC Power Protection

• KOHLER-SDMO

• Legrand

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Nlyte Software

• Piller Power Systems

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Rittal

• Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Socomec

• Trane Technologies

• Vertiv Group

Key Data Center Investors

• Acens Technologies

• Adam

• Aruba

• Bahnhof

• CyrusOne

• Colt Data Center Services (Colt DCS)

• Digital Realty

• DigiPlex

• DATA4 Smart Data Centers

• Equinix

• Echelon Data Centers

• EcoDataCenter

• Facebook

• Google

• Global Switch

• GlobalConnect

• Green Mountain

• Iron Mountain

• Microsoft

• Nexica - Econocom Group

• NTT Global Data Centers

• QTS Realty Trust

• VIRTUS Data Centres

• Telecom Italia Sparkle

• T5 Data Centers

• Vantage Data Centers

Key Construction Constructors

• AECOM

• Arup Group

• Bouygues Construction

• CapIngelec

• DPR Construction

• Deerns

• Fluor Corporation

• Future-Tech

• HDR Architecture

• ISG

• Jones Engineering

• Kirby Group

• Linesight

• Mercury Engineering

• Mace Group

• M+W Group (Exyte)

• Metnor Construction

• RED-Engineering

• Structure Tone

• Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

