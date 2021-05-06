Gold Zone Launches Wide Range 18k Gold Jewelry Collection at Its Online Store
Gold Zone, a jewelry brand renowned for its premium and high-quality ornaments, has recently announced the launch of a new assortment of fine gold jewelry.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As intimated by the brand's representatives, the fine collection of jewelry is not limited to any particular offerings category. The inclusion of the new additions at the eCommerce store is for all the offered categories at the online shop, including gold rings, gold necklaces, gold earrings, gold bracelets, gold pendants, gold bangles, gold chains, and jewelry box.
One brand associate at Gold Zone, Rose Gold, commenting on the new collection of premium 18k gold jewelry, stated, "The brand has launched a wide range of jewelry of modern designs. This jewelry collection is for all age groups, including young girls and mature ladies. The company has gold jewelry that customers can gift to their loved ones and flaunt on various occasions, including weddings, parties, and daily wear. The new collection is definitely a sight for all the ladies who have a predilection for all the fine things in life."
Further commenting on the changes Gold Zone has brought in with the new collection, he further stated, "Unlike our previous assortments, this collection of jewelry can be ordered as per the specifications of our customers. They can choose the carat weight, as well as the warranty they want with their purchase."
At present, Gold Zone offers four different warranty choices for customers. These include a gold appraisal, 3-year warranty, 10-year warranty, and a lifetime warranty for the artifact purchased. Customers will get a gold authentic certificate with each order.
Maximus Steele, a supply chain executive at Gold Zone, stated, "The new arrivals are in line with the expansion policy currently being pursued by the company. For years, Gold Zone has been the star attraction at Dubai Shopping. Quite recently, the plan to go online worked like a charm. We're getting unprecedented orders, the demand is booming, and our plan to go beyond Dubai and expand across the states is currently underway."
"This addition of the finest quality gold jewelry is the stepping stone in that direction. We're now opening up the options to a greater audience by targeting one segment of the market. Our craftsmanship is getting better by the day. In the coming years, it is prospective that we might become the best shop for diamond jewelry online and offline in the United Arab Emirates," he further added.
The officials also commented on the company's retention policies to engage, convert, and retain more customers. The plan mainly focused on pursuing free shipping, easy return, and exchange for all the online shop orders.
About Gold Zone
Gold Zone is a Dubai-based gold jewelry store. The brand sells a wide variety of gold jewels, including rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, bangles, bands, pendants, and jewelry boxes. Along with its brick and mortar situated in Dubai, it only operates online and aims to expand beyond borders in the coming years.
