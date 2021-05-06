A Major Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Industry Trend Is The Use Of Biodegradable Implants

Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthobiologics market trends include how biodegradable implants are increasingly being used in orthobiologics treatment and trauma orthopedic surgeries. Biodegradable implants are used to replace a missing biological structure, support a damaged biological structure, and enhance the existing bone structure. Biodegradable products such as reabosorbable polymers composed of polyglycolic acid and poly lactic acid manufactured in the form of plates, screws, and pins are replacing traditional devices like plates and screws, which are more expensive. Surgeons are preferring biodegradable implants to replace conventional implants, as biodegradable implants can be engineered to provide temporary support for bone fractures, can degrade at a rate matching new tissue formation, eliminate the need for second surgery, and highly useful in fracture fixation in children with less implant related infections. For instance, Stryker Corporation offers orthobiologics such as bone repair biodegradable products that are used in bone regeneration and bone healing, soft tissue regeneration, and muscle connection to bone.

Major players in the orthobiologics devices market and orthobiologics equipment market are Medtronic, Arthrex Inc., DePuy Synthes (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet.

The global orthobiologics devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $5.23 billion in 2020 to $5.98 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. Orthobiologics industry growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The orthobiologics devices & equipment market is segmented by product type into demineralized bone matrix, synthetic bone substitutes, stem cell therapy, plasma-rich protein, viscosupplementation, bone morphogenetic protein, synthetic orthobiologics, by application into osteoarthritis and degenerative arthritis, soft-tissue injuries, fracture recovery, maxillofacial and dental applications, spinal fusion, trauma repair, reconstructive surgery, and by end use into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, others.

The orthobiologics devices & equipment market overview includes forecast orthobiologics devices and equipment market size and growth for the whole market, orthobiologics devices and equipment market segments, and geographies, orthobiologics devices and equipment market trends, orthobiologics devices and equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

