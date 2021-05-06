The Kindness Within
A book about how introspection can lead to freedomCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Charles Darwin uttered the phrase “survival of the fittest,” it became interchangeable with the idea that one must do whatever it takes to survive the harsh world we live in. But what many people don’t know is that Darwin also stated that he was against this idea for humans, because this can lead to losing values that set us apart from animals. He stated that we should focus on being kind, on having compassion towards our fellow man, something that the book Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships by Master Raju Ramanathan helps with.
Master Raju has been, for more than two decades, guiding people who want to empower their inner beings. He has guided people all over the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia. So skilled is he in this field that he has become a highly sought-after expert by large multinational corporations who want to improve their processes by guiding their personnel and staff, improving their well-being which in turn can increase overall productivity. As a scientist for both the inner and outer worlds, Ramanathan brings to the modern age the lessons of ancient masters.
Within the pages of Ramanathan’s book are insights coming from the major religions of the world, making his lessons easier to convey to the reader. The goal of his book is to coax the reader to take action and understand their inner selves more. This is all with the goal of achieving a deeper and more intimate relationship with the Creator, through kindness, the act Master Raju considers is at the center of it all.
If you’re looking to go on your own personal spiritual journey to improve your life and how you see the world, then this book is definitely for you. Buy a copy today!
