Ilantus' Compact Identity Wins Best Cybersecurity Solution of the Year Award
Ilantus, a global Identity and Access Management leader has been honoured with cybersecurity innovation awards for their solution, Compact Identity.
I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Economic Times and National Feather Awards team. I congratulate the entire Ilantus team for their continuous focus on innovation and excellence.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ilantus Technologies, a market leader in Identity and Access Management, was honored with “Award for Innovation in Cybersecurity” and “Best Cybersecurity Solution of the Year” for their SaaS-delivered, converged IAM solution, Compact Identity during the prestigious National Feather Awards 2021 in collaboration with Economic Times.
— Arun K. Singh, CEO and Board Member, Ilantus Technologies
Ilantus, a seasoned IAM expert has been in the domain for over 20 years now and has witnessed the evolution of the industry. Most IAM solutions today are available in fragments as Access Management, Identity Governance, and Privileged Access Management – all as separate entities. This approach leaves organizations going through the cumbersome and expensive task of acquiring several different products and integrations to obtain holistic IAM.
This makes for challenging vendor management, endless integrations, poor user adoption, long bills, and lack of ROI that ends up with stakeholders losing their interest in the project. This uphill task may be an inconvenient yet achievable feat for the larger enterprises, however, this strays smaller organizations with limited security budgets further away from IAM.
Ilantus has always strived to solve cybersecurity issues with the customer’s perspective at the center of everything they do, creating the only true converged IAM solution available in the market today, Compact Identity. The solution provides Access Management, Identity Governance and Administration, and Privileged Access Management backed by a powerful Risk Engine and Identity Analytics in a single platform that offers easy integration within weeks as well as an economical pricing model.
These awards are a testament to their constant effort to innovate and add features and functionalities that solve a multitude of customer problems. Ilantus aims to make IAM an acquirable solution for organizations of all industry verticals and market sizes. Leading analysts are in agreement that converged IAM is the way forward, especially in a covid influenced business landscape where WFH is the new normal, and Ilantus continues to be a leader in this space.
Ilantus CEO and Board Member, Arun K. Singh on receiving the award, “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Economic Times and National Feather Awards team for honoring Ilantus with two awards this year. I would like to congratulate the entire team of Ilantus for receiving this prestigious award and especially my product engineering team for their continuous focus on innovation and excellence throughout this journey. This award is a reinforcement of our vision for Identity and Access Management and positions Compact Identity as the best and innovative product in the converged IAM space which is the future of Identity and Access Management. We are truly grateful to have been recognized for our effort and we will continue to focus to provide innovative and world-class solutions to our customers.”
About Ilantus Technologies:
Poised for an accelerated growth path, Ilantus has established a strong partner network worldwide to enable seamless implementation of their highly scalable solution Compact Identity that can cater to the unique IAM demands of any industry vertical. Recognized by leading industry analysts for product and innovation, Ilantus’ offerings are known for their unique features and ease of use, driving superior ROI and exceptional user adoption rates.
