Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Box Cutter) Offense: 2700 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Box Cutter) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in the 2700 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 8:23 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation, inside a residence, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a box cutter and assaulted the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/fgOyv10Exgw

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.