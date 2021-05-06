Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspect and a Person of Interest Sought in an Aggravated Assault Offense: 1300 Block of 4th Street, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and a person of interest in reference to an Aggravated Assault offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in the 1300 Block of 4th Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 1:46 pm, the suspect and the victim were inside of an establishment at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and used language toward the victim which indicated a potential bias. The suspect then fled the scene.

 

The suspect and a person of interest were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Suspect                    Person of Interest

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated in whole or in part by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate or bias-motivated crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

 

