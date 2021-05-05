State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-9

For immediate release: May 5, 2021 (21-118)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Chelan County

In March 2021 the Nursing Commission entered an agreement with registered nurse Kelsey W. Fleischbein (RN00171494) that indefinitely suspends Fleischbein’s credential. Fleischbein didn’t comply with a requirement to enter a substance abuse monitoring program.

Clark County

In March 2021 the secretary of health suspended for at least 18 months the certified nursing assistant credential of Brian James Murray (NC60904557). The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which determined that Murray abused a vulnerable adult, placed Murray on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. That prohibits Murray from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

King County

In March 2021 the secretary of health suspended for at least 10 years the certified nursing assistant credential of Julie Guce Laroza (NC60253528). In 2020 Laroza was charged with two counts of first-degree rape of a child.

In March 2021 the Dental Commission entered an agreement with dental assistant Leona B. Ragil (D160051733) that suspends her credential for at least one month, followed by three years of probation. Ragil, who stole items from her employers, said she provided a dental filling for a relative after hours at her place of employment.

In March 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the substance use disorder professional trainee and agency-affiliated counselor credentials of Jennifer E. Roberson (CO60772248, CG60789894), who didn’t comply with a requirement to complete the intake process for a substance abuse monitoring program.

In March 2021 the Veterinary Board indefinitely suspended the veterinarian credential of Camilo O. De Guzman (VT00001733), who was diagnosed with a physical or mental condition that impedes his ability to practice with reasonable skill and safety.

Lewis County

In March 2021 the secretary of health suspended for at least five years the emergency medical technician credential of Derrick E. Paul (ES00110847). In 2019 Paul was convicted of fourth-degree assault by domestic violence with sexual motivation, disclosing intimate images, and first-degree theft.

Pierce County

In March 2021 the Dental Commission indefinitely suspended the dental assistant credential of Britany Ortega (D160753962), who in March 2020 pleaded guilty to second-degree assault.

Skagit County

In March 2021 the secretary of health permanently revoked the emergency medical technician credential of Rigoberto Galvan (ES60961446). In 2019 Galvan was charged with aggravated first-degree murder-domestic violence, and with first-degree burglary while armed with a deadly weapon.

Snohomish County

In March 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the certified medical assistant credential of Sarah Eilene Smith (CM60376576), who was under the influence of a controlled substance at work.