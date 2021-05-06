Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Henderson Man Charged in Tuesday Homicide

HENDERSON – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Henderson Police Department has resulted in an arrest in a fatal shooting Tuesday.

At the request of 26th District Attorney General Jody Pickens, Tuesday evening, TBI agents joined investigators with the Henderson Police Department and Chester County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the murder of Danial Jacob Riley (DOB: 1/6/00) of Henderson.  Preliminary information indicates the shooting, which occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 500 block of Pinehurst Street, occurred during a suspected drug deal.  Riley and another individual were able to flee the scene after shots were fired and call 911 near Mifflin Avenue and Steed Street.  It was later determined a second individual, a juvenile, was struck by gunfire during the incident and has been hospitalized for treatment.

Agents and investigators were able to quickly develop information that identified Timvoise De’Shad Lambert (DOB: 8/16/02) of Henderson as the individual responsible.  He was taken into custody Tuesday evening.  He was booked into the Chester County Jail on one count of Felony Murder and one count of Especially Aggravated Robbery.  His bond will be set at his first court appearance.

