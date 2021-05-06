DOH NEWS RELEASE: RECALLED 15 OZ. CANS OF S&W ORGANIC BLACK BEANS, O ORGANIC BRAND BLACK BEANS, AND O ORGANIC BRAND CHILI BEANS ASSOCIATED WITH POTENTIAL CONTAMINATION

Newsroom Posted on May 5, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health is advising consumers to dispose of or return selected 15 ounce cans of S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 ounce cans of O Organic Brand Black Beans and 15 ounce cans of O Organic Brand Chili Beans voluntarily recalled by Faribault Foods, Inc. and shipped and sold in Hawai‘i at various stores. The products were voluntarily recalled because the cans may have a compromised hermetic seal. The compromised hermetic seal may affect can integrity and may cause the cans to leak, bloat or allow bacteria to grow inside the product which could lead to serious illness.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health is investigating an illness that may be associated with the recalled product. Health inspectors are contacting retailers to alert them to remove the product from their store shelves. The recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores, including Hawaii stores and may have been purchased from February 2021 to present.

This event only affects the lot codes listed below. The lot codes are printed on the bottom of the can.

Product Lot Number Distribution Dates S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz. Best By JAN 31 2023 1329A 032 21 February 2021-April 2021 S& W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz. Best By FEB 01 2023 1329A 033 21 February 2021-April 2021 S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz. Best By FEB 02 2023 1329A 034 21 February 2021-April 2021 S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 oz. Best By FEB 03 2023 1329A 035 21 February 2021-April 2021 O Organic Organic Black Beans, 15 oz. Best By FEB 03 2023 981A 035 21 February 2021-April 2021 O Organic Organic Chili Beans, 15 oz. Best By FEB 04 2023 978A 036 21 February 2021-April 2021

No other production codes, sizes or brands of Faribault Foods, Inc. products are affected by this recall. Consumers who may have purchased the products listed above should return them to the store where purchased for a refund or replacement. The recall was initiated after the firm had received consumer and customer complaints regarding failure of the hermetic seal. For consumer support and product questions please call 1-888-210-6440, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST or email [email protected]

# # #