StageWing™ Launches World’s First Online DJ Gear Sharing Network
Atlanta based DJs launch first of its kind, national DJ gear sharing platform for professional DJs.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StageWing™ officially announced the launch of a first of its kind platform, exclusively dedicated to providing verified DJs access to professional gear anywhere in the world. Through a straightforward process, professional DJs are able to rent equipment and hire services from a community of their DJ colleagues and A/V providers, so they can show up, plug in, and play.
The company’s founders are DJs with prolific careers and an impressive range of gigs under their belts. They have toured the world with Grammy-award winning artists, performed in major DJ competitions, and played at clubs and bars, and have spun at festivals and weddings. Those experiences have made them knowledgeable about any and every situation that arises with DJ gear locally and while on the road. The combination of those experiences, along with their love for the DJ community and culture, inspired them to start StageWing™.
“The DJ industry is dynamic and always evolving, and StageWing™ really embodies that same energy. Having the right gear, when and where needed truly makes all the difference and we’ve figured out a modernized way to make that happen through our platform,” says DJ Sed The Saint.
The Atlanta-based startup is in good company as the city, already home to around 40 corporate innovations centers, continues to swiftly grow as a startup and tech ecosystem. StageWing™ co-founder DJ Sed is currently participating in Atlanta Tech Village’s It Takes A Village Pre-Accelerator, a program designed to give startups led by women and people of color the opportunity to gain direct access to community, education, mentorship, and capital.
To learn more about StageWing™ or sign up, please visit www.StageWing.com.
About StageWing: StageWing™ is the world’s first online DJ sharing community. It was founded by Atlanta, GA based professional DJs with a combined experience of over 25+ years.
