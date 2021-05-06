Amtec Hire Guides: The Authoritative Source for Recruiting and HR Professionals
Informational Guides Help Develop Job Descriptions, Determine Compensation and Recruit High-Quality CandidatesCHINO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The strain on already-stretched HR departments has increased with COVID-19 compliance and the dozens of other things that need to be done to keep business running. Now Amtec, a professional recruiting company, has published more than 700 comprehensive hiring guides focused on recruiting engineering, construction, and finance positions at all levels.
Amtec hire guides contain all the vital information about a specific job title, including typical salary ranges, job responsibilities, special skill sets, and education needed. This makes preparing to recruit easier and less time-consuming. The guides also provide location-specific information customized for cities across California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.
For recruiters, tracking down the information needed to write a complete and comprehensive position description can be a time-consuming process. Amtec Hire Guides provide all that information in one resource.
For example, if you need to hire a construction project manager in Las Vegas, this custom resource will tell you the average salaries for that position in Nevada, along with the typical duties and job responsibilities, and the education, experience, or special skills needed, and the pros and cons of working and living in Las Vegas.
This information is currently available for more than 22 different roles in 33 cities, and more positions, industries, and cities are continually added.
“We understand how challenging it is for HR leaders to source the best candidates for open positions,” said Scott Kuethen, CEO of Amtec, Inc. “Understanding the full scope of a job, including the pertinent information about compensation, demand, competencies, and even the soft-skills needed saves time, but more importantly, ensures you are finding the right fit for your team.”
About Amtec
Amtec is a professional recruiting company based in Southern California and provides services nationwide. Our service offerings include Contract Staffing, Executive Search, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Payrolling Services. For 62 years, our reputation has been built on delivering effective results to our clients integrated with a pursuit of excellence and altruistic care for others. At Amtec, everything we do is guided by our mission and purpose: We enrich lives by helping companies build high-performing teams and helping people find meaningful work.
