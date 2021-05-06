Best-Selling Product Management Book Updated With Post-Covid Business Landscape In Mind
The Product Manager’s Desk Reference has been updated for a post-Covid world while providing a reliable resource for product managers to excel in their role.NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven Haines announced the release of the third edition of The Product Manager’s Desk Reference (3e), a widely popular book used by product managers and business leaders in companies around the world. This book often referred to as the “bible of product management” was originally published in 2008 and 2014. It has since been updated for a more digital, more global, more competitive business landscape. Haines’ goal was to offer an update to this dependable product management resource for both new and experienced product managers so they can excel in their role. It also serves as a guide for business executives so they can establish the kind of market-driven, product-led organization that can compete and win.
The Product Manager’s Desk Reference has long been the go-to resource for product managers who seek to deliver quantifiable benefits to their company. In this fully revised edition of this bestseller, veteran product management thought leader Steven Haines lays out a repeatable process for product management organizational transformation, providing a clear roadmap to success.
Readers of the book will have access to an exclusive online community of templates, tools, chapter summaries, and more! To learn more about this online community visit sequentlearning.com/community.
“I highly recommend this book! Bought (& devoured every page!) 2nd Edition years ago - just bought a kindle version of 3rd Edition. It’s a game-changer !” says Michael Quinn, Commercial Operations Lead at Chubb.
The Product Manager’s Desk Reference (3e) published by McGraw-Hill is available now on Amazon.
For more information, send an email to marketing@sequentlearning.com.
Steven Haines is the founder and CEO of Sequent Learning Networks (www.sequentlearning.com), a global product management training and advisory services firm based in New York City. He’s also the founder and CEO of The Business Acumen Institute (www.business-acumen.com), a training firm dedicated to business acumen excellence. He is the author of several bestselling books, including The Product Manager’s Survival Guide (2nd edition), The Business Acumen Handbook, and Managing Product Management.
Tate Atkinson
Sequent Learning Networks
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn