Dreamlash Academy brings Henna Brows Certification Course Online
Henna brows is an all-natural eyebrow enhancement that is used to stain the skin beneath the brow hairs. The purpose of it is to shape and create a depth of fullness in the area, visually filling in any sparseness.
Pictured here, a photograph of an actual student’s work that was used to apply for certification. Credit: Courtesy of Dreamlash
6-Module online course that helps aspiring technicians to establish a strong foundation and a clear path forward to grow a business.
In the beauty industry, people have mixed opinions about online courses and when they take the wrong ones, their faith in online courses deteriorates quickly. Lack of support, automatic “bot” certifications just for purchasing the course, and inaccurate foreign translations leave people skeptical.
Dreamlash Academy has avoided all those issues by offering online courses that include unlimited email support with henna brows experts, detailed online modules, and the opportunity for students to be officially certified by submitting photos of a complete henna brows application.
“It’s the best in Canada,” Makeup artist Amy Gervis said. “I’ve taken online courses throughout the year and this one stands out.”
Henna brows is the latest course offered by Dreamlash Academy who had to shift the majority of their courses online during the lockdowns. Currently the other courses they offer online include eyelash extensions with a live educator and self-paced courses like lash tint and brow lamination.
“Right now we’re doing our best to make sure our students are fully supported.” Director Angela May said. “Our goal is to prove that online courses can be just as good if not better than in-person courses. Support is the backbone of everything we do here.”
Henna brows are an all-natural, non-invasive alternative to microblading. May claims that the service is booming because it’s semi-permanent and can also be used to touch-up fading microblading treatments.
May says by offering this alternative, salons and work-from-home technicians are reaching a record number of sales by serving a demographic that hasn’t been properly served.
“This is the best all-natural brow treatment right now,” May said. “It lasts 2-8 weeks depending on skin type and aftercare.”
After the course is completed and photos are approved by an educator, students are certified to provide henna brows services to their clients. Since it is typically defined as a form of makeup artistry, cosmetician licences aren’t required in most regions.
This year alone, over 300 henna brows technicians have been trained by Dreamlash. This is a booming number compared to just over 100 last year which points to how the trend is picking up speed across North America.
