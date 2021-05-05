Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Better Data for Climate Action

Thursday, May 6, 2021

11:00AM – 12:15 PM ET

 

  

Moderated by Louis Marc Ducharme, IMF's Chief Statistician and Data Officer and STA Director, the panel will discuss how the IMF’s Climate Change Indicators Dashboard can contribute to statistical cooperation on climate change-related data and overcome challenges to integrate climate change into the overall macroeconomic statistics framework.

 

