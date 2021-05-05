Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids provides support for GVSU Athletics’ 2021 NCAA DII Outdoor Track & Field

The 2021 NCAA DII Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field will be one of the most exciting sporting events in West Michigan.

We are pleased to support the GVSU as they host this event.”
— Sean Sickmund
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids, is pleased to provide portable storage containers for GVSU Athletics for the 2021 NCAA DII Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field. The portable storage containers will be utilized to store equipment during the event.

MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids General Manager Sean Sickmund stated, “We are pleased to support GVSU as they host this event.”

The 2021 NCAA DII Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field will be one of the most exciting sporting events in West Michigan. The events will be held at Grand Valley’s Track and Field Stadium at the Allendale campus.

Visit the NCAA website to learn more about the event, event location, and event times. https://www.ncaa.org/championships/division-ii-mens-and-womens-outdoor-track-and-field

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, MyWay Mobile Storage is a leading franchise for do-it-yourself moving and portable storage solutions with facilities in Colorado, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Utah.

About MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids: MyWay Mobile Storage is a leading provider of moving and storage solutions and located in a spacious 18,000 square foot facility in Walker, Michigan. MyWay provides quick and easy do it yourself moving containers that can be delivered right to your door and stored in their climate controlled secure storage facilities. To learn more about MyWay Mobile Storage, visit www.mywaystorage.com, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mywaystorage or call 888-336-9929 to speak with a friendly and knowledgeable Moving & Storage Consultant.

