BootUp Professional Development to Participate in The 2021 STEM for All Video Showcase: COVID, Equity & Social Justice
The Wind River Elementary Computer Science Collaborative will be featured May 11th-18th at https://stemforall2021.videohall.com/OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wind River Elementary Computer Science (CS) Collaborative will be featured in the 2021 STEM for All Video Showcase funded by the National Science Foundation. The event will be held online from May 11th - 18th at https://stemforall2021.videohall.com/.
The presentation, entitled "The Wind River Elementary Computer Science Collaborative," looks at integrating computer science and Wyoming’s “Indian Education for All” social studies standards in culturally relevant ways. Thanks to the National Science Foundation, the project is broadening participation in computer science for Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho elementary students living on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming in a culturally relevant way.
"BootUp is excited to be collaborating with teams from three Wyoming school districts, the American Institutes for Research (AIR), and the Wyoming Department of Education on this initiative," said Abby Funabiki, BootUp's Associate Executive Director. "We are learning from local educators, the community, and students as we create content around Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone history and culture. As someone who's been inspired by many projects through the STEM for All Video Showcase, it's a thrill to share our work with the community."
"Our goal is to co-create elementary computer science curricular materials with teachers, administrators, and community members across the Wind River Reservation. We want to ensure the voices, history, language, and culture of the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho people are centered in this collaborative," said Dr. Joseph P. Wilson, Principal Consultant, AIR. "We're extremely proud of our progress so far and are excited to showcase our efforts at the STEM for All Video Showcase!"
Now in its seventh year, the annual showcase will feature over 250 innovative projects aimed at improving Science, Math, Engineering, and CS education, which have been funded by the National Science Foundation and other federal agencies. During the eight-day event, researchers, practitioners, policy makers, and public members are invited to view the short videos, discuss them with the presenters online, and vote for their favorites.
The theme for this year's event is "COVID, Equity & Social Justice." Video presentations address broadening participation, impacts of COVID on STEM teaching and learning, design implementation on STEM and CS programs, research informing STEM and CS teaching and learning, and measuring impact of innovative programs. Collectively the presentations cover a broad range of topics, including science, mathematics, computer science, engineering, cyberlearning, citizen science, maker spaces, broadening participation, research experiences, mentoring, professional development, NGSS, and the Common Core.
The STEM for All Video Showcase is hosted by TERC, in partnership with: STEMTLnet, CADRE, CAISE, CIRCL, STELAR, CS for All Teachers, NARST, NCTM, NSTA, NSF INCLUDES, and QEM. The showcase is funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation (#1922641).
