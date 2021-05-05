“Shop and Share” Event Benefiting Domestic Violence Survivors Coming to Kentucky’s Kroger Stores on Sat. May 8

Sponsored by First Lady Britainy Beshear, Kroger, and KCADV, shoppers this Saturday are invited to donate items to their local domestic violence shelter.

FRANKFORT, KY, USA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear and Kroger stores will host this year’s annual “Shop and Share”, a one-day community event that benefits the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s 15 regional domestic violence shelters.

Grocery shoppers are invited to SHOP for what they need and SHARE an item that will be given to a local domestic violence program. Volunteers will be onsite at many Kroger locations to share their local program’s shopping list OR shoppers can access a mobile list via the Shop and Share QR Code displayed on signs throughout the store.

All donations directly help domestic violence programs provide life-saving shelter and supportive services to the women, men, and children in Kentucky who seek crisis intervention as well as assistance in rebuilding their lives after abuse.

Over the past eleven years, more than $5 million in goods and monetary donations have been raised for the 15 domestic violence shelter programs that make up the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

About KCADV

KCADV is a strong, statewide voice on ending intimate partner violence in our homes and communities. KCADV is grounded in the belief that intimate partner violence is part of a systemic pattern of oppression and that systems created by a combination of privilege, prejudice and institutional power enable and spread disparities, injustices and violence. KCADV nurtures and mobilizes its members and external partnerships to combat multiple forms of oppression that intersect with gender-based violence, including racism, homelessness, and poverty.

Through a network of the fifteen regional domestic violence shelters serving all 120 counties in Kentucky, KCADV strives to provide safe, affirming care that is trauma-informed, presumes the inherent innocence, worthiness, and competence of survivors, and fosters meaningful access to services and resources. We champion the culture and dignity of every survivor while recognizing the diverse and often complicated issues that can affect their social and emotional well-being.

KCADV Mission

The Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence mobilizes and supports member programs and allies to end intimate partner violence.