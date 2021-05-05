VTF&W Partners with the Intervale Center on Spring Outdoor Programs
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be working in partnership with the Intervale Center in Burlington, VT this spring and summer. Programs will provide a variety of outdoor opportunities connecting participants to the nature around the beautiful forests and fields of the Intervale ecosystem.
Let’s Go Fishing Clinic
May 25 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Join Fish and Wildlife Department Let’s Go Fishing program staff on a fishing adventure! The program includes aquatic ecology, fisheries management, regulations, equipment, and of course hands-on fishing. Staff will also show the basics of processing fish for cooking.
To register: http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=khgy9lkab&oeidk=a07...
Birding Basics Walks
May 27 from 7:00 -- 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 – 10:00 a.m.
Doug Morin, the Fish and Wildlife Department’s non-game bird biologist, will be leading morning strolls through the Intervale Center property in search of spring birds.
To register: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/168188
Sustainable Foraging Walk with a Focus on Invasive Species
June 2 with June 9 as a rain date -- from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
The Intervale Center’s Natural Areas Stewardship Coordinator, Duncan Murdoch, will lead a walk through the forests and fields focusing on sustainable foraging practices at the Intervale. Duncan will identify abundant edible and medicinal plants, especially invasive species!
To register: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/168274
To learn more about the Intervale Center, visit: https://www.intervale.org/.
To learn more about the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department events and to register directly from the Calendar of Events, visit: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/calendar.
