Introducing Eclipse Advantage, Delivering Flexible Supply Chain Workforce Solutions
Eclipse IA, On Time Staffing and People Logistics Rebrand Under Eclipse AdvantageMELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eclipse Advantage, a leader in workforce solutions serving the supply chain and light industrial markets in the U.S. and Canada, today announced a company rebrand. The new parent brand, Eclipse Advantage, enables the delivery of flexible supply chain workforce solutions to the marketplace. The Company is composed of Eclipse IA, On Time Staffing, and People Logistics, and will continue serving clients under those brands, as they are presently engaged.
“The purpose of our rebrand is to ensure that we are supporting our clients with a turn-key supply chain workforce that is better for business, while also making it easy for the marketplace to engage with our solutions, whether that is a cost per unit model, an hourly model, a managed supplier program, or a custom hybrid of complementary solutions,” said Peter Westermann, chief executive officer at Eclipse Advantage. “Our three sub-brands will continue to provide scalable supply chain workforce options to help our clients meet their changing demands, especially during peak seasons.”
Since 1999, Eclipse Advantage divisions have provided customized staffing solutions for key industries that keep the economy running—from warehousing and distribution to retail, grocery, and food manufacturing. With 150 locations across the United States and Canada, the Company is able to support a wide range of clients and recruit a nationwide pool of skilled candidates, which has resulted in a network of 20,000 associates, referred to as Industrial Athletes. Their localized, on-site model enables fast ramp-up and true partnership with clients.
“A key driver of this rebrand is ensuring the supply chain and light industrial markets have options for the type of workforce they need, which can change drastically throughout the year based on peak demand and unforeseeable events,” said Brian Kares, president of Eclipse Advantage. “By simultaneously offering a cost per unit model and an hourly staffing model, we ensure the flexibility to meet labor needs throughout the year. The pandemic and its direct impact on the supply chain has proven how critical it is to react quickly to changing circumstances. A hybrid workforce solution will guarantee that the supply chain is able to meet the demands at hand.”
About Eclipse Advantage
Since 1999, Eclipse Advantage, has delivered customized workforce solutions that improve productivity and enable accountability and visibility, all without increasing labor costs, to companies from supply chain Fortune 50 to small start-ups. As a market leader, Eclipse Advantage is committed to creating a better experience for supply chain and light industrial businesses. They offer turnkey workforce solutions in three models: cost per unit productivity pay; on-site hourly staffing; and a managed supplier program, allowing clients to choose the right fit or a hybrid approach. With 150 locations across the U.S and Canada, the Company supports a wide range of clients and recruits a nationwide pool of skilled candidates, resulting in a network of 20,000 associates, called Industrial Athletes. Their localized, on-site model enables fast ramp-up and true partnership with clients. To learn more, visit eclipseadvantage.com or follow them on LinkedIn.
Karen Sassi
Eclipse Advantage
+1 610-883-1774
karen.sassi@eclipseia.com