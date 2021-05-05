Modern Faeries Launches Unique Feng Shui & Interior Design Practice
Space planning experts transform homes with good energy, harmony and abundanceAMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Faeries today announced the launch of its new, innovative Feng Shui & Interior Design practice. To celebrate its new offering, Modern Faeries has announced a contest to win a free signature consultation. Details will be posted on the Modern Faeries Instagram page on May 11, with the winner being announced on May 26.
Modern Faeries offers its unique combination of ancient wisdom to create spaces where people can thrive in a modern, practical and down-to-earth manner. The Feng Shui design experts bring out the best in the potential for homes to exude warmth, breathing room and beauty—providing owners with bespoke, relaxed surroundings. Modern Faeries create living spaces that become a peaceful, desirable and cozy refuge using Feng Shui to “ignite passion, creativity and possibility.”
The owners of Modern Faeries are “Two Friends on a Mission” who want to help clients live in tranquil spaces conducive to unparalleled relaxation and harmony. The Covid-19 pandemic has made people acutely aware of the spaces around them, after having spent so much time indoors. Modern Faeries will consult with clients to make spaces peaceful, practical and personal. Modern Fairies can also transform home offices into serene, focused environments for those working off-site for their companies.
“Modern Faeries combines the ancient wisdom of Feng Shui, the science of energy flow, together with modern interior design and space planning techniques,” said Kimberly Poppe, Co-Owner of Modern Faeries. “We want to bring our clients comfort and peace in their homes by creating spaces that inspire. Each of us is a trained expert in Pranic Feng Shui, a unique and essential approach to the science of energy flow as taught by Master Choa Kok Sui. This is the main foundation we use in our work with clients, combined with modern design to deliver inspiring interiors.” Poppe also studied interior architecture and design at Parson’s School of Design in New York City, one of the top design schools in the world.
Co-Owner Eef Bons-Joshi commented, “Our goal is to set you free in your own space. We will create balance, peace, and harmony so you can breathe. The idea is that these qualities will then naturally spread throughout every area of your life. We can make any space feel like home, and if you are in the process of looking for a new home, we can help find one that will make you feel happy and comfortable from the start. We assess the good flow of energy, how to correct and optimize it and support clients to make this happen.”
Modern Faeries works in person in the Netherlands, but also offers virtual consults to its global clients.
For more information, visit www.modernfaeries.com
The contest for the free consultation can be found on Modern Faeries Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/modernfaeries/
