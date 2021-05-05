PatchMaster Specialty Drywall Repair Franchise Opening in Worcester, MA
Wife and husband duo with diverse professional backgrounds expand drywall repair franchise in Worcester CountyWORCESTER, MA, USA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanieka Gentles, a licensed health therapist who runs her own business in the Central Massachusetts area, is going to be expanding her career path with an additional business. Now, Gentles and her husband, Richard Robinson, are shifting gears to bring a fast-growing drywall repair franchise to their region: PatchMaster Serving Worcester.
Their franchise location will serve Worcester, Shrewbury, Westborough, and surrounding areas.
“We’re very familiar with the industry landscape and how best to serve the community with it,” Gentles said. “My husband also has experience in construction and as a CNC machinist, so we bring a wide range of skill sets to our PatchMaster business that will help our local community in need of repairs.”
PatchMaster’s business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repairs. Most busy handymen, large drywall companies or contractors don’t want to perform small drywall repairs. Service professionals like plumbers and electricians often don’t have the resources to fix holes they leave behind.
PatchMaster specializes in fixing holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks and DIY projects that just can’t seem to get finished. In most cases, PatchMaster can complete the job in one visit.
“We’re thrilled to have Tanieka and Richard on board with us as a franchise owner,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. “Tanieka already knows how to run a business, which will allow her to hit the ground running in the coming months, and Richard’s know-how in construction will be greatly beneficial. We can’t wait to see them grow their PatchMaster franchise.”
Gentles and Robinson plan to join several local business organizations in the area to better integrate their franchise into the community with those connections. In their freetime, they enjoy spending time with family, seeing close friends, traveling, and dining out together.
To date, PatchMaster has sold 103 territories to 54 franchisees across the U.S. and Canada. Amid a global pandemic and the sale of its sister company, PatchMaster still sold 26 territories to 17 franchisees in 2020.
The franchise currently has opportunities for growth across the United States. As an organization that values and thanks those who serve, PatchMaster offers 50 percent off royalties for the first year of business for qualified military veterans and first responders.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which consists of a population up to 300,000, is $49,500 USD. Ongoing fees include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at 9 percent. Franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company’s headquarters in Chester, New Jersey.
PatchMaster is an in-demand franchise with a quick ramp up period. No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training, tools and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management.
For more information on this growing home services franchise, visit http://patchmaster.com.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 103 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit http://patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-4900 to learn more.
Bob Spoerl
Bear Icebox Communications
+1 773-453-2444
bob@bearicebox.com