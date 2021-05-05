Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pandora, the world’s largest jewellery model is ditching mined diamonds

The Copenhagen-based company said it’s instead shifting toward the use of diamonds created in labs, which it emphasized have the same “optical, chemical, thermal and physical characteristics.” The collection, called Pandora Brilliance, is rolling out in the United Kingdom and expected to launch globally next year.

“They are as much a symbol of innovation and progress as they are of enduring beauty and stand as a testament to our ongoing and ambitious sustainability agenda,” said Pandora CEO Alexander Lacik said in a statement. “Diamonds are not only forever, but for everyone.”

Lab-grown stones have been billed as the ethical, traceable alternative to mined diamonds. Pandora said they’re graded on the same “4Cs” as mined diamonds (a.k.a. cut, color, clarity and carat) before they’re sold.

The new collection includes necklaces, earrings and rings. Prices start at about $350 and can be “collected and layered together,” a nod to its previous collection that it’s known for.

