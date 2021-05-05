Billie Eilish discusses exploitation in British Vogue interview

Musician Billie Eilish says she is taking back her power by speaking out against systemic abuse, body positivity and the unrealistic expectations placed on young women.

In the cover story for British Vogue’s June edition, 19-year-old Eilish spoke with journalist Laura Snapes about her new single and her evolving relationship with her own body.

The accompanying photo shoot sees the multiple Grammy winner eschew her trademark oversized silhouette in favor of a series of form-fitting catsuits and corset-inspired looks styled with pieces from designers such as Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Valentino and Burberry. She also revealed a new blonde hairstyle after years of sporting her signature green locks.

This is a big change for Eilish, who said in the interview that her body is her “deepest insecurity” and “was the initial reason for my depression when I was younger.”