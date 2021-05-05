Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,194 in the last 365 days.

Billie Eilish discusses exploitation in British Vogue interview

Musician Billie Eilish says she is taking back her power by speaking out against systemic abuse, body positivity and the unrealistic expectations placed on young women.

In the cover story for British Vogue’s June edition, 19-year-old Eilish spoke with journalist Laura Snapes about her new single and her evolving relationship with her own body.

The accompanying photo shoot sees the multiple Grammy winner eschew her trademark oversized silhouette in favor of a series of form-fitting catsuits and corset-inspired looks styled with pieces from designers such as Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Valentino and Burberry. She also revealed a new blonde hairstyle after years of sporting her signature green locks.

This is a big change for Eilish, who said in the interview that her body is her “deepest insecurity” and “was the initial reason for my depression when I was younger.”

Eilish is wearing a custom trench and corseted body by Burberry, Mugler stocking boots and Thomasine tulle gloves. Credit:

You just read:

Billie Eilish discusses exploitation in British Vogue interview

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.