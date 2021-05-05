The Mezzanine Gallery to Exhibit Sculpture by Jack Knight

On view through May 7-28, 2021 Visit the Gallery in-person or view it online

Wilmington, Del. (May 5, 2021) – Combines: The Andromeda Series, an exhibition of wall sculptures by Jack Knight, will be on view in the Mezzanine Gallery from May 7–28, 2021. Knight is the recipient of a 2021 Artist Fellowship in Sculpture from the Delaware Division of the Arts.

Knight calls these works “combines” because he combines canvas, wood, and masonite into sculptural painted constructions that hang on the wall. The exhibition features thirteen combines, each measuring approximately 3 feet by 3 feet. The Andromeda Series was inspired by the 1971 science fiction thriller film, The Andromeda Strain, and the Andromeda galaxy.

These colorful three-dimensional works are created based on triangular forms that Knight builds at the beginning of the work. He then adds hand-painted round canvases and wood shapes to the form. Afterwards, he adds small embellishments to the composition for visual interest and balance.

This work represents a departure from Knight’s easel paintings in which he created the illusion of three-dimensional shapes by overlapping forms on a flat canvas.

“The combines are more free-spirited and exciting to execute. The approach is still creating a composition in three dimensions. All the items, objects, colors, and textures need to harmonize to be successful.” – Jack Knight

Knight lived and pursued his studio career in New York state, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Philadelphia before moving to Long Neck, Delaware. Throughout his busy career, Knight has had 17 solo exhibitions and has participated in more than 100 group shows. His work is found in the collection of ten institutions and three museums.

Image in banner: Andromeda #33 (detail), painted canvas, wood, and masonite, 32 x 32 x 4 inches

The Mezzanine Gallery is open to the public weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located in the Carvel State Office Building, 820 N. French Street, Wilmington. Visitors must wear face coverings and maintain 6 feet distance from other individuals not in their household.

The Delaware Division of the Arts, a branch of the Delaware Department of State, is dedicated to cultivating and supporting the arts to enhance the quality of life for all Delawareans. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.