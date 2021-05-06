Equicapita Crosses 7,500 Key Performance Indicators in its Operating Technology Platform - EquiONE
Equicapita Income Trust and Equicapita Investment Corp. (collectively “Equicapita”) are pleased to announce that its proprietary operating technology – EquiONE is now collecting data in real time for over 7,500 key performance indicators. EquiONE’s KPI’s monitor and measure every critical metric in Equicapita’s portfolio of companies from diverse matters such as “scanning compliance in the manufacturing warehouse facility” to “food spoilage by corporate retail store”. EquiONE’s KPIs feed a central data repository, which has grown exponentially, exceeding 1 billion records and drives a real-time decision-making ability across the portfolio.
“We’re extremely proud of the proprietary operating technology platform we have built – Equicapita and its portfolio companies have access to a level of real time reporting and analysis that we believe is unheard of for small and medium enterprises and it’s a key competitive advantage for our companies and our fund.” said Matt Barr (Equicapita Partner). Barr continued, “To date, over 100 different data sources, 2,300 data tables and a total of over 1 billion records of data have been connected. Equicapita believes in a data first approach. Our mantra is “If it can’t be measured, it can’t be improved”. Quantity is inconsequential without quality; therefore, analytics tools are used to discover critical information and organize it in such a way to achieve better data-driven decision making.”
About Equicapita: Equicapita is a private company buyout fund focused on acquiring private businesses with enterprise values ranging from $5 million to $50+ million. Equicapita’s portfolio companies employ over 1,000 people across a broad range of industries.
About EquiONE: EquiONE is a proprietary operations, reporting, monitoring and continuous improvement software platform. The platform acts as a multi-tenant digital ecosystem enabling tactical execution of portfolio strategy.
Forward Looking Information: This news release may contain certain information that is forward looking, and, by its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “may,” “should” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words are used to identify such forward looking information. Those forward-looking statements herein made by Equicapita, if any, reflect Equicapita’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those anticipated or predicted in these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks associated with the ownership and operation of businesses, including fluctuations in interest rates; general economic conditions; supply and demand for businesses; competition for available businesses; changes in legislation and the regulatory environment; and international trade and global political conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this news release (if any), which is given as of the date it is expressed herein. Equicapita undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
