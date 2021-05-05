Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 466 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,198 in the last 365 days.

Apply for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Starting May 12

 

The Emergency Broadband Benefit is a temporary FCC program to help eligible families and households struggling to afford broadband internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit provides:

  • Up to $50/month discount for broadband service;
  • Up to $75/month discount for households on qualifying Tribal lands; and
  • A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider if the household contributes more than $10 but less than $50 toward the purchase price.

 

You just read:

Apply for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Starting May 12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.