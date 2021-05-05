The Next Words You Write Could Be Your DEATH SENTENCES!

Death Sentences Page 1 Death Sentences Page 2 Death Sentences Page 3

Samera Entertainment invites you for an inside look at this supernatural thriller from Midnight Releasing.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A creative retreat turns into a brush with the paranormal in Death Sentences, a haunting new thriller from Midnight Releasing and writer/director Joe Leone.

Remiara Eve stars as Arabella, a hot young author who's bound and determined to finish her latest novel during a getaway to her family's secluded cabin. Once there, she is confronted by what initially appears to be a malicious supernatural presence, only to learn that the apparition presenting itself is that of her dearly departed cousin, Vivian -- who was a writer herself amongst the living, but was sent to the spirit side as the result of an alleged suicide. However, Vivian insists that she was murdered, so she makes Arabella an offer: If she finds the killer, Vivian will finish Arabella's book for her. With the deadline looming and writers block at every turn, Arabella has no choice but to take the deal and find out the truth behind her cousin's suspicious death.

Death Sentences also stars Arselajda Buraku, Joe Leone, and Andreas Casso. Ray Benza served as executive producer on the film.

"For Arabella, the struggling writer, and Vivian, the ghost trapped between worlds, I feel that their circumstances are at least tangentially relatable, as we’ve all been in seemingly impossible spots at times." -- Joe Leone (Writer/Director)

During its festival run, Death Sentences scooped up "Best Atmosphere" at the Independent Horror Movie Awards. The film also won "Best Feature Writer" (Joe Leone), "Best Actress" (Remiara Eve), and "Best Thriller Feature" at the Accord Cine Fest.

"For this role, I held nothing back. The reason I got into acting was so that other people who are going through something similar to my character will feel less alone." -- Remiara Eve (actress/Arabella)

Death Sentences was also a finalist at the Prague International Film Festival, and was nominated for Best Feature Script and Best Actress at the Top Indie Film Awards. The film is out on home media as of May 4, 2021 from Midnight Releasing.

"Death Sentences is a raw, honest, terrifying and, above all, brilliant horror film that actually managed to scare me a few good times." -- Darrin Ramage (CEO Midnight Releasing)

Death Sentences is available now from Midnight Releasing. Click here for all available streaming channels.

Attention bloggers, horror magazines, and freelance writers, for follow up interviews with the cast and crew, be sure to contact Sharry Flaherty of Samera Entertainment at: SameraEntertainment@Gmail.com or AcortAcquistions@Gmail.com

ABOUT ACORT INTERNATIONAL / MIDNIGHT RELEASING

Founded in 2009 by Darrin Ramage, Midnight Releasing is a premiere home entertainment distributor of quality independent genre films released only in the North America Region. With a following of thousands on social media outlets, Midnight Releasing continues to draw attention with each release.

ABOUT SAMERA ENTERTAINMENT

Sharry Flaherty CEO and Founder of Samera Entertainment is a seasoned and well known film producer and Acquisitions Executive for Midnight Releasing. Samera consults with filmmakers on their projects that are either in development, pre-production or post-production. Filmmakers are welcome to submit their horror and thriller titles to: SameraEntertainment@Gmail.com or AcortAcquistions@Gmail.com

